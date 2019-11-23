|
|
HA DANG
1 February 2002 - 16 November 2019
It is with the deepest sadness that we
announce the passing of Ha.
Loved, loving and cherished daughter of
Vivian Phung and Stephen Fitzmorgan.
Forever in the hearts of her friends and
family here in Australia as well as in
Vietnam and the US.
Loving memories will always
keep you near.
A service for Ha is to be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street Mitchell on WEDNESDAY
27 November 2019 at 4:30pm
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 23, 2019