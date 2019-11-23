Home
Services
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
4:30 PM
Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HA DANG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HA DANG


2002 - 2019
Add a Memory
HA DANG Obituary
HA DANG

1 February 2002 - 16 November 2019



It is with the deepest sadness that we

announce the passing of Ha.

Loved, loving and cherished daughter of

Vivian Phung and Stephen Fitzmorgan.

Forever in the hearts of her friends and

family here in Australia as well as in

Vietnam and the US.



Loving memories will always

keep you near.



A service for Ha is to be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street Mitchell on WEDNESDAY

27 November 2019 at 4:30pm



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -