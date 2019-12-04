Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Tuggeranong Salvation Army
corner Anketell and Reed Streets
Greenway
HAROLD CONWAY


1931 - 2019
HAROLD CONWAY Obituary
HAROLD JAMES CONWAY

26 August 1931 - 29 November 2019



Loving husband of Sybil (dec).

Loved father and father-in-law of

Graham and Jane, Alan and Lay Choo,

Brian (dec) and Glenys.

A loved grandfather and great-grandfather.



The funeral service for Harold will be held

at the Tuggeranong Salvation Army,

corner Anketell and Reed Streets, Greenway

on Monday, 9 December 2019,

commencing at 11am.



In lieu of flowers, a donation may be

made to the Salvation Army.

Envelopes will be available at the service.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 4, 2019
