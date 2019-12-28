|
|
HAYLEY ANNE DOWNING
21 April 1999 - 12 December 2019
Wonderful daughter of Steven Hoy
and big sister to Phillip.
Loved grand-daughter of Gloria and Jim.
Headstrong, generous and loving,
her passion for animals was her life.
Now with her sadly missed mum Susan.
A private funeral will be held in January.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to:
Beyond Blue
(in-memoriam-ongoing.everydayhero.com/au/in-memory-of-hayley-downing),
Pegasus
(givenow.com.au/pegasusridingfordisabled),
or the RSPCA
(rspca.org.au/start-your-donation-story).
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 28, 2019