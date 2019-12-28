Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Hayley DOWNING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hayley DOWNING


1999 - 2019
Add a Memory
Hayley DOWNING Obituary
HAYLEY ANNE DOWNING

21 April 1999 - 12 December 2019



Wonderful daughter of Steven Hoy

and big sister to Phillip.

Loved grand-daughter of Gloria and Jim.



Headstrong, generous and loving,

her passion for animals was her life.



Now with her sadly missed mum Susan.



A private funeral will be held in January.



Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to:



Beyond Blue

(in-memoriam-ongoing.everydayhero.com/au/in-memory-of-hayley-downing),



Pegasus

(givenow.com.au/pegasusridingfordisabled),



or the RSPCA

(rspca.org.au/start-your-donation-story).



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hayley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -