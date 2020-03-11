|
|
HAZEL LORRAINE RIXON
'Haze'
29 September 1947 - 8 March 2020
Passed away peacefully at home with family.
Beloved wife of John.
Adored mother of Michelle and Paul.
Adored grandma to Ryeece and Ruby Star.
Great grandmother to Jeramiah Tawi.
Our most loving and caring angel is now resting with her heavenly father
The celebration of Hazel's life will be held at Gold Creek Chapel, O'Hanlon Place, Nicholls on THURSDAY 12 March, commencing at 12 noon.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 11, 2020