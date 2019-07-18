|
HAZEL GRANVILLE ALDRIDGE (nee DALY) 108512 Aircraftwoman RAAF 25 October 1922 - 14 July 2019 Aged 96 years Loving wife of Ted (dec'd). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jan and Steve, Lynne and Les, Katie, Keith (dec'd), Margret and Ken, and grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 16. It is with deepest sorrow we inform you of the passing of our Mum, Nanna and Grandnanna. Forever in our Hearts Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Hazel's Funeral Service at St John's Anglican Church, Doolong Road, Wondunna, Hervey Bay, Qld, on Monday, 22nd July, at 12 noon; prior to a private cremation. J. KIRK & SONS AFDA Hervey Bay - 07 4124 2524
Published in The Canberra Times on July 18, 2019