Patterson Brothers
95 Main Street
Young, New South Wales 2594
02 6382 5217
Requiem Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
St Patrick's Catholic Church Boorowa
Heather Marie CASSELLS

Heather Marie CASSELLS Obituary
Cassells, Heather Marie Passed away peacefully at the Canberra Hospital on Friday 15 November 2019. Much loved wife of Jack (deceased). Devoted mother of Frances, Tony, Mark (deceased) and Chris (deceased). Cherished grandmother and great grandmother. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends. Aged 94 Years Rest In Peace A Requiem Mass to celebrate Heather's life will be held on Friday 22 November 2019, at St Patrick's Catholic Church Boorowa, commencing at 2.00pm. The cortege will then leave for the Boorowa Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Patterson Brothers Funerals 95 Main Street, Young N.S.W Phone: 0263825217 www.pattersonbrothersfunerals.com.au



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 20, 2019
