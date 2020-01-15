|
|
Helen Clarke
Beloved wife and soul mate to John.
Dearly loved mother of Margaret, Catherine, Julia and John.
Cherished Nan to Jason and Anthony.
Beloved grandmother to Riana and David and great grandmother to Heidi, Lily and Olivia.
We know that you're safe now
In Poppy's warm embrace
We know the pain has gone now
And that joy took its place
Remembering you is easy
We do it every day
But there's an ache within our hearts
That will ever go away.
The funeral service at
St Raphael's Catholic Church, Lowe Street, Queanbeyan on Thursday 16th January, commencing at 10:30am.
Burial will follow at
Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 15, 2020