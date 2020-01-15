Home
M.H. O'Rourke Funeral Directors
113 Crawford St
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
02 6297 1052
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
St Raphael's Catholic Church
Lowe Street
Queanbeyan
Helen CLARKE Obituary
Helen Clarke



Beloved wife and soul mate to John.

Dearly loved mother of Margaret, Catherine, Julia and John.

Cherished Nan to Jason and Anthony.

Beloved grandmother to Riana and David and great grandmother to Heidi, Lily and Olivia.





We know that you're safe now

In Poppy's warm embrace

We know the pain has gone now

And that joy took its place



Remembering you is easy

We do it every day

But there's an ache within our hearts

That will ever go away.



The funeral service at

St Raphael's Catholic Church, Lowe Street, Queanbeyan on Thursday 16th January, commencing at 10:30am.



Burial will follow at

Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 15, 2020
