Helen Isobel ASTON


1934 - 2020
Helen Isobel ASTON Obituary
ASTON, Helen Isobel 26.03.1934 ~ 17.03.2020 Loved and loving sister of Margaret Dear daughter of the late Cecil and Stella Aston of 'BARTAGUNYAH', Boree Creek, N.S.W. Loved cousin of Gail and Dianne and numerous other cousins and their families. Admired and respected by relatives, friends and colleagues. Helen will be remembered for her integrity, compassion and caring nature as well as for her extensive botanical work and her ornithological and conservation interests. Privately cremated It is regretted that, due to the Covid19 pandemic, it is unlikely that a public celebration of Helen's life will be held. To honour Helen's life, donations may be made to the Australian Conservation Foundation, 60 Leicester Street, Carlton 3053 or through their website, https://support.acf.org.au/gift-in-memory



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 28, 2020
