Helen LEVANTIS

Helen LEVANTIS Obituary
HELEN LEVANTIS

9 March 1934 - 31 October 2019



Beloved wife of Anthony (deceased).

Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of

Tass and Noula, Tina and Mathew,

and Christine.

Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother.

Loved sister of Manuel (dec), Anthony (dec),

Barbara, and Kosta. Sister-in-law of Helen and Peter (both dec), George and Helen (both dec), Chrisoula, Paul and Potitsa and their families.



Sincere thanks to Dr. Selvadurai and

nursing staff of National Capital Private Hospital

for their compassionate care of our mother.



The funeral service for Helen will be held in the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Nicholas,

Gosse Street Kingston, on Wednesday,

6 November 2019, commencing at 10.30am.



Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations

may be made to Dementia Australia.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 2, 2019
