HELEN MARGARET MURRAY 26 June 1963 - 14 July 2019 Helen passed away at Clare Holland House with her family by her bedside Much loved daughter of Judy and Ian, sister of Jennifer, Robyn and Geoffrey, their partners Ian, Stephen and Vivienne, their children and all other family members. A special, caring and compassionate person who will be sadly missed by her family and friends Special thanks to the staff and volunteers at Clare Holland House for their dedicated care of Helen A celebration of Helen's life will be held in Canberra and at a later date in Sydney
Published in The Canberra Times on July 20, 2019