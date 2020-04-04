|
|
HELEN NORMA HAMILTON
12 February 1944 - 24 March 2020
Our beautiful mum left this earth hand in
hand with Carol and Barbara as she
gently took her final breath.
Devoted wife of Neil (dec)
Precious mother of Carol, Christine,
Gail, Paul (dec) and Barbara.
Mother in Law of Robert, Peter and Neville.
Adored sister of Ian, Barbara,
Colin and (my dear little) Deane.
Sister in Law of Sonja, Sharyn, Gloria,
Peter (dec), Max (dec), Jan, Ernie (dec),
Kath (dec) and Ken (dec).
Special Nan of Russell, Dean, Greg, Erin,
Sarah (dec), Nicole (dec), Melissa, James,
Mathew, Nathan, Alisha, Rebecca, Daniel,
Jack, Elly and Great Nan to their children.
Cherished friend to many.
A mother is more than a memory.
She is a living presence.
Your mother is always with you.
She is the whisper of the leaves as you
walk down the street, she is the smell
of certain foods you remember,
perfumes that she wore, she is the
cool hand on your brow when you are
unwell, she is the breath in the air on a
cold winters day. She is the sound of
the rain that lulls you to sleep; the colours
of the rainbow, she is Christmas morning.
Your mother lives inside your laughter,
and she is crystallised in every tear drop.
A mother shows every emotion
... happiness, sadness, fear, love,
excitement, joy, sorrow...
and all the while, hoping and praying you
will only know the good feelings in life.
She is the place you come from, your
first home, and she is the map you follow
with every step you take. She is your
first love, your first friend, and nothing
on earth can separate you,
not time, not space, not even death.
To the staff at Clare Holland House and the
Home Based Palliative care team we can't
thank you enough for the extraordinary care
and compassion you gave to our mum.
She felt blessed, loved and valued as you
supported her in finding her peace.
You made her final months truly beautiful.
Due to the current restrictions the family
will have a private cremation
on 7th April 2020 at 12pm.
Please take a moment at this time to
hold mum in your thoughts and prayers.
Mum, you lived and left this earth
with dignity and grace.
We will always love you.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 4, 2020