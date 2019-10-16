Home
1941 - 2019
24 May 1941 - 12 October 2019



It is with overwhelming sadness that we let you know that our beautiful Fayzie passed away peacefully in the early hours of

Saturday morning.



Cherished wife of Len.

Loving mother to Andrew and Leanne

and mother-in-law to Christa.



Adored grandmother to Benjamin and Danielle, Ryan and Lauren, Bradley and Tamika, Jake, Olivia and Matthew, Sam, Nicholas, Jessica and great grandmother to Tahlia, Malakai, Levi, Lilly and Ava.



Loved sister to Bernie (dec), Brenda,

Marjorie (dec), Glen (dec) and Dorothy (dec).



Those we love don't go away

They walk beside us every day

Unseen, unheard, but always near

Still loved, still missed and forever dear



A funeral service for Fay will be held at

Christ Church Anglican Church, Rutledge Street Queanbeyan, on Friday 18 October 2019, commencing at 1.30pm.



A very special thank you to all the wonderful staff at Southern Cross Care, Garran who have cared for Fay over the past year.



Our hearts are broken and

she will be forever missed.



Privately cremated.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 16, 2019
