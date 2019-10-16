|
|
HELEN FAY POTTER
(nee Coady)
'Fay'
24 May 1941 - 12 October 2019
It is with overwhelming sadness that we let you know that our beautiful Fayzie passed away peacefully in the early hours of
Saturday morning.
Cherished wife of Len.
Loving mother to Andrew and Leanne
and mother-in-law to Christa.
Adored grandmother to Benjamin and Danielle, Ryan and Lauren, Bradley and Tamika, Jake, Olivia and Matthew, Sam, Nicholas, Jessica and great grandmother to Tahlia, Malakai, Levi, Lilly and Ava.
Loved sister to Bernie (dec), Brenda,
Marjorie (dec), Glen (dec) and Dorothy (dec).
Those we love don't go away
They walk beside us every day
Unseen, unheard, but always near
Still loved, still missed and forever dear
A funeral service for Fay will be held at
Christ Church Anglican Church, Rutledge Street Queanbeyan, on Friday 18 October 2019, commencing at 1.30pm.
A very special thank you to all the wonderful staff at Southern Cross Care, Garran who have cared for Fay over the past year.
Our hearts are broken and
she will be forever missed.
Privately cremated.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 16, 2019