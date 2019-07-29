|
|
Form 3.7 Notice of intention to apply for probate
Court Procedures Rules 2006
(see r 3006 (Grant of representationâ€"notice of intention to apply to be published in newspaper etc))
In the Supreme Court of the Australian Capital Territory
Probate jurisdiction
In the estate of HELEN RUTH DAVIES late of Uniting Amala, 200 Woodcock Drive, Gordon in the Australian Capital Territory, deceased.
The address in the Will is 34 Railway Avenue, Leeton in the State of New South Wales.
We, JUDITH LOUISE DECK and KINGSLEY CRAIG DAVIES, intend to apply to the Court not less than 14 days, and not more than 3 months, after the day this notice is published for probate of the Will dated 21 November 1985 and codicil dated 22 July 1997 of the deceased person to be granted to us.
All documents in relation to the estate may be served on me at the following address for service:
C/- Capon & Hubert Lawyers & Mediators, 1st Floor, 32-38 Townshend Street, Phillip ACT 2606
Creditors of the estate are required to send particulars of their claims to the address for service.
CAROLINE POWER, Solicitor for the Executor.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 29, 2019