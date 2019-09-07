Home
Helen STEPHINSON

Helen STEPHINSON Obituary
HELEN (WEBBY) STEPHINSON

7 August 1936 - 3 September 2019



Dear loving wife of Graham (Steve).

Loving mother and mother-in-law of

Gini and Phil, Bill and Claudia, Tim and Josie.

Adored gran of David, Katherine,

Georgia, Jack, Sophie and Thomas.



Now resting at peace and

forever in our hearts.



The funeral service for Webby will be held

in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday,

13 September 2019, commencing at 10:30 am.



In lieu of flowers a donation in Webby's memory

may be made to Bush Heritage Australia.

Envelopes available at the service.



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 7, 2019
