|
|
HELEN (WEBBY) STEPHINSON
7 August 1936 - 3 September 2019
Dear loving wife of Graham (Steve).
Loving mother and mother-in-law of
Gini and Phil, Bill and Claudia, Tim and Josie.
Adored gran of David, Katherine,
Georgia, Jack, Sophie and Thomas.
Now resting at peace and
forever in our hearts.
The funeral service for Webby will be held
in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday,
13 September 2019, commencing at 10:30 am.
In lieu of flowers a donation in Webby's memory
may be made to Bush Heritage Australia.
Envelopes available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 7, 2019