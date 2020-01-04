|
|
The Reverend
HERBERT WILLIAM ROBEY
OStJ, ED
28 December 1917 - 31 December 2019
Herb passed away peacefully at
Fred Ward Gardens, Curtin.
Beloved husband of Marjorie (Deceased).
Dearly loved father and father-in-law of
Paul and Chris, Phil and Lois,
Rosemary and Bernie Brooks.
Beloved grandfather of 8 and
great-grandfather of 17.
Loved brother and brother-in-law of
Bob and Beryl.
Life Member of Canberra Potters Society.
Family and friends of Herb are respectfully
invited to attend his funeral service to take
place in the Anglican Church of the
Good Shepherd, Gillies Street, Curtin on
Friday, 10 January 2020, commencing at 2pm.
Private Cremation
No flowers by request but donations to
Church Missionary Society in memory of Herb
will be gratefully received.
Envelopes at the church.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 4, 2020