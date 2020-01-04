Home
Herbert William ROBEY


1917 - 2020
Herbert William ROBEY Obituary
The Reverend

HERBERT WILLIAM ROBEY

OStJ, ED



28 December 1917 - 31 December 2019



Herb passed away peacefully at

Fred Ward Gardens, Curtin.

Beloved husband of Marjorie (Deceased).

Dearly loved father and father-in-law of

Paul and Chris, Phil and Lois,

Rosemary and Bernie Brooks.

Beloved grandfather of 8 and

great-grandfather of 17.

Loved brother and brother-in-law of

Bob and Beryl.

Life Member of Canberra Potters Society.



Family and friends of Herb are respectfully

invited to attend his funeral service to take

place in the Anglican Church of the

Good Shepherd, Gillies Street, Curtin on

Friday, 10 January 2020, commencing at 2pm.

Private Cremation



No flowers by request but donations to

Church Missionary Society in memory of Herb

will be gratefully received.

Envelopes at the church.



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 4, 2020
