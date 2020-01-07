|
|
HERMANN GERHARD VOELKEL
05.11.1927 - 02.01.2020
Beloved Husband of Keay (dec).
Adored Father and Opa to Hans, Barb,
Richard and their families.
Much loved Brother-in-law to Rod,
Jeanne and their families.
Will be Greatly Missed by All.
The funeral service for Hermann
will held in the White Lady Chapel
75 Canberra Ave, Kingston
on THURSDAY 9 January 2020,
commencing at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, donations to
the Hospital Foundation would be
much appreciated by Hermann's family.
Envelopes will be available at the servcie.
Private Cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 7, 2020