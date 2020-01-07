Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
75 Canberra Avenue
Griffith, Australian Capital Territory 2603
(02) 6239 7023
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
White Lady Funerals
75 Canberra Avenue
Griffith, Australian Capital Territory 2603
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HERMANN VOELKEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HERMANN VOELKEL


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
HERMANN VOELKEL Obituary
HERMANN GERHARD VOELKEL

05.11.1927 - 02.01.2020



Beloved Husband of Keay (dec).

Adored Father and Opa to Hans, Barb,

Richard and their families.

Much loved Brother-in-law to Rod,

Jeanne and their families.



Will be Greatly Missed by All.



The funeral service for Hermann

will held in the White Lady Chapel

75 Canberra Ave, Kingston

on THURSDAY 9 January 2020,

commencing at 11:00am.



In lieu of flowers, donations to

the Hospital Foundation would be

much appreciated by Hermann's family.

Envelopes will be available at the servcie.



Private Cremation.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HERMANN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -