Hilary HALPIN


1927 - 2020
Hilary HALPIN Obituary
HILARY MARY HALPIN

18 March 1927 - 6 May 2020



Formerly of Waverly NSW



'A Lovely Lady'



Devoted and adored wife

of Richard(dec) for 66 years.



Loving mother and mother-in-law of

Peter & Lynn, Gregory & Helen and

Kathryn & Shane Carmody.



Proud Grandmother and friend of

Lisa & Bernie, Jacqui & Carlo,

Matthew & Emmy, Fiona & Craig,

Emma, Michael & Jo, Joshua & Amy,

Sarah, James & Courtney, Nicholas,

Rochelle & Mitch and Mitchell & Danielle.



Delighted and proud Great Grandmother to

Olivia, Beatrix, Isabel, Spencer, Hudson,

Madeleine, Thomas, Poppy,

Charles and Chloe.



Heartfelt thanks to Hilary's Carers at

St. Andrews Village Garran



A Funeral Mass and celebration of

Hilary's life will be held

when restrictions are eased,

hopefully in July.

Please watch the Funeral Notices.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 16, 2020
