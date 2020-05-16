|
|
HILARY MARY HALPIN
18 March 1927 - 6 May 2020
Formerly of Waverly NSW
'A Lovely Lady'
Devoted and adored wife
of Richard(dec) for 66 years.
Loving mother and mother-in-law of
Peter & Lynn, Gregory & Helen and
Kathryn & Shane Carmody.
Proud Grandmother and friend of
Lisa & Bernie, Jacqui & Carlo,
Matthew & Emmy, Fiona & Craig,
Emma, Michael & Jo, Joshua & Amy,
Sarah, James & Courtney, Nicholas,
Rochelle & Mitch and Mitchell & Danielle.
Delighted and proud Great Grandmother to
Olivia, Beatrix, Isabel, Spencer, Hudson,
Madeleine, Thomas, Poppy,
Charles and Chloe.
Heartfelt thanks to Hilary's Carers at
St. Andrews Village Garran
A Funeral Mass and celebration of
Hilary's life will be held
when restrictions are eased,
hopefully in July.
Please watch the Funeral Notices.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 16, 2020