HILDA QUIÃ'ONES
2 January 1947 - 12 March 2020
Passed away peacefully at
Clare Holland House, Canberra,
surrounded by family and friends.
Loving companion and friend of
Juan QuiÃ±ones Lopez (formerly married).
Dedicated and loving mother of
Francisco QuiÃ±ones.
Supportive sister of Alex (deceased),
Emilio (deceased), Esther (deceased),
Rosa (deceased) and Oscar.
She always saw the good in all people, treated everyone with love and respect, joy would blossom wherever she would go.
'Gracias a la vida, que me ha dado tanto.'
Heartfelt thanks to all family, friends and the staff at the Canberra Region Cancer Centre. Hilda was always very grateful for the care and support you all provided. Many thanks to Dr. Lai, Dr. Edwin Lee, Penny, Lachlan, Liz, Alana, Damian and everyone else that supported her.
A private funeral service for Hilda will be held on Friday, 3rd April. However, when the current circumstances change, we will announce an event for all friends and family to celebrate Hilda's life.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 28, 2020