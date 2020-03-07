Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
Horace HODGES Obituary
HORACE SYDNEY HODGES

(SYD)



Passed away 3 March 2020,

aged 102 years.



Beloved husband of Hilda (dec 1988).

Beloved husband of Adele (dec 2001).

Cherished step-father of Jeanette and Jill.



35 years of service to the

Australian Military College, Duntroon,

from 1948 to 1983.



A true gentleman, Sydney will be sadly

missed by family, friends and colleagues.



The funeral service for Sydney will be held in

the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,

60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Friday,

13 March 2020 commencing at 10:30am.



Private Cremation.



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 7, 2020
