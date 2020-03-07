|
|
HORACE SYDNEY HODGES
(SYD)
Passed away 3 March 2020,
aged 102 years.
Beloved husband of Hilda (dec 1988).
Beloved husband of Adele (dec 2001).
Cherished step-father of Jeanette and Jill.
35 years of service to the
Australian Military College, Duntroon,
from 1948 to 1983.
A true gentleman, Sydney will be sadly
missed by family, friends and colleagues.
The funeral service for Sydney will be held in
the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,
60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Friday,
13 March 2020 commencing at 10:30am.
Private Cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 7, 2020