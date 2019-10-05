Home
Howard CAREW


1936 - 2019
Howard CAREW Obituary
HOWARD FRANCIS CAREW

15 January 1936 - 1 October 2019



Passed away suddenly at home in Canberra



Loved and loving husband of Rosalind.

Stepfather of Matthew and Lisa.

Grandpa to Max, Miriam, Spencer,

Jacqueline and Eliza. Father of Peter,

Julie, Susan and Anthony with former

wife Judith. Grandfather to Daniel,

Lauren, Kieran, Maddison, and Bella.

Great Grandfather to Hunter.



To live in the hearts of those we

leave behind is not to die.



A service to celebrate the life of Howard

will be held at the Chapel of

Norwood Park Crematorium on

FRIDAY 11 October at 1:30 pm.



The family have requested that in lieu

of floral tributes, please donate

to the St Vincent de Paul Society ACT.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 5, 2019
