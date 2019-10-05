|
|
HOWARD FRANCIS CAREW
15 January 1936 - 1 October 2019
Passed away suddenly at home in Canberra
Loved and loving husband of Rosalind.
Stepfather of Matthew and Lisa.
Grandpa to Max, Miriam, Spencer,
Jacqueline and Eliza. Father of Peter,
Julie, Susan and Anthony with former
wife Judith. Grandfather to Daniel,
Lauren, Kieran, Maddison, and Bella.
Great Grandfather to Hunter.
To live in the hearts of those we
leave behind is not to die.
A service to celebrate the life of Howard
will be held at the Chapel of
Norwood Park Crematorium on
FRIDAY 11 October at 1:30 pm.
The family have requested that in lieu
of floral tributes, please donate
to the St Vincent de Paul Society ACT.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 5, 2019