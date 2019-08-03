|
|
Dr HOWARD GARLING QUINLAN
27 January 1931 - 4 June 2019
Died peacefully at
Canberra Aged Care Lyneham.
Beloved husband of Valerie for 64 years.
Beloved father and father-in-law of
Stephanie and Brian, David and Anna,
Wendy and Klaus, Judy and Wayne.
Proud grandfather of Thomas,
Stephen, Geraldine, Patricia and Benjamin.
Proud great-grandfather of Andrew.
Loved brother and brother-in-law of
Neroli and Roger Merridew
and uncle of Jonathan.
Grateful thanks to all the wonderful staff at
Canberra Aged Care.
A deferred celebration of Howard's life will
be held at Anglican Parish Church of All Saints,
Cowper Street, Ainslie on Saturday,
10 August 2019, commencing at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 3, 2019