White Lady Funerals
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 4369
Hugh DOVE


1947 - 2019
Hugh DOVE Obituary
HUGH DOVE AM

Born Scotland, 1947

Died Canberra on 14 October 2019



Marj's mate of 55 years.

Father and father-in-law of

Catriona and Christopher, Alistair and Trish.

Grandpa Hugh of Imogen, Lachlan,

Lucy and Andrew.



Scientist, editor, writer and collaborator,

nature and bird lover,

native plant enthusiast.



Private cremation.



A celebration of Hugh's life

will be held in the

Outdoor Chapel of

Norwood Park Crematorium

65 Sandford St, Mitchell,

on TUESDAY 22 October 2019,

commencing at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers, please consider

a donation to Cancer Research.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019
