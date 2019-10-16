|
|
HUGH DOVE AM
Born Scotland, 1947
Died Canberra on 14 October 2019
Marj's mate of 55 years.
Father and father-in-law of
Catriona and Christopher, Alistair and Trish.
Grandpa Hugh of Imogen, Lachlan,
Lucy and Andrew.
Scientist, editor, writer and collaborator,
nature and bird lover,
native plant enthusiast.
Private cremation.
A celebration of Hugh's life
will be held in the
Outdoor Chapel of
Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford St, Mitchell,
on TUESDAY 22 October 2019,
commencing at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider
a donation to Cancer Research.
Published in The Canberra Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019