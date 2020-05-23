Home
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Hugh JONES


1925 - 2020
Hugh JONES Obituary
HUGH ARTHUR JONES

28 December 1925 - 18 May 2020



Hugh died peacefully at Ozanam House,

Southern Cross Care, Garran, aged 94.



Late of Malua Bay, NSW.



Husband of Leah (dec), father of Susan

and Peter, stepfather of Celia and

Christopher (dec), father-in-law of

Michael and Margery and grandad of

Clare, Philip, Suzanne and Alison.



He was dearly loved and

will be sorely missed.



We would like to thank staff at Ozanam

House for their loving care of Hugh.



We would also like to thank Banksia Home

Care staff for their kind support of Hugh

over several years.



It was his wish to be privately cremated.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 23, 2020
