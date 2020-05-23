|
|
HUGH ARTHUR JONES
28 December 1925 - 18 May 2020
Hugh died peacefully at Ozanam House,
Southern Cross Care, Garran, aged 94.
Late of Malua Bay, NSW.
Husband of Leah (dec), father of Susan
and Peter, stepfather of Celia and
Christopher (dec), father-in-law of
Michael and Margery and grandad of
Clare, Philip, Suzanne and Alison.
He was dearly loved and
will be sorely missed.
We would like to thank staff at Ozanam
House for their loving care of Hugh.
We would also like to thank Banksia Home
Care staff for their kind support of Hugh
over several years.
It was his wish to be privately cremated.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 23, 2020