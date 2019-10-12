|
Hugh McAlister (Hughie) Legge March 1949 to October 2019 at his beloved home in Mallacoota 'A much loved man' Son of Beth and Jim Legge (dec.) Father/stepfather and friend of George and Anna, Annabel, Jack and Fleur, Billy and Andrea Brother, friend and uncle to Hib (Liz), Peter, Bill, Vicki, Ben, Kaila, Chris, Alana and Joe Loyal friend to many who supported each other in good and tough times; a gifted potter, landscaper and teacher Privately cremated; there will be a Canberra celebration of Hughie's life in early November Details from Classic Funeral Services, Dandenong South VIC, Ph. 03 9700 2154 https:// www.classicfuneralservices.com.au In lieu of flowers, Hughie's family welcome donations in his memory to Mallacoota District Health https://mallacoota.org.au/donations-bequests/) or a community arts body of your choice
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 12, 2019