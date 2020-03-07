Home
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
All Saints Anglican Church
Cowper Street
Ainslie
Iain SPENCE


1953 - 2020
Iain SPENCE Obituary
MAJGEN IAIN GEOFFREY SPENCE

CSC RFD PhD

17 December 1953 - 28 February 2020



Husband of Christine.

Father and father-in-law of James and Rhebeka, Christopher and Alyssa, Mary and Jay Dearden.

Grandad of Suriyo, Ernest,

Fergus, Conan and Tohrin.



Dearly loved by all his family.



The funeral service for Iain will be held at

All Saints Anglican Church, Cowper Street,

Ainslie on Wednesday, 11 March 2020.

Please assemble by 12:45pm for the

commencement of the service at 1:00pm.



Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 7, 2020
