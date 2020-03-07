|
|
MAJGEN IAIN GEOFFREY SPENCE
CSC RFD PhD
17 December 1953 - 28 February 2020
Husband of Christine.
Father and father-in-law of James and Rhebeka, Christopher and Alyssa, Mary and Jay Dearden.
Grandad of Suriyo, Ernest,
Fergus, Conan and Tohrin.
Dearly loved by all his family.
The funeral service for Iain will be held at
All Saints Anglican Church, Cowper Street,
Ainslie on Wednesday, 11 March 2020.
Please assemble by 12:45pm for the
commencement of the service at 1:00pm.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 7, 2020