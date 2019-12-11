|
|
IAN DOUGLAS LOITERTON
1 November 1946 - 6 December 2019
Teacher, geologist, volunteer, photographer
and family historian.
Passed away suddenly, after a short illness
at the Calvary Private Hospital.
Cherished and loved husband of Sharon.
Much loved father and father-in-law of
Rachel and Col Niehus and
Kim and Andrew Jackson.
Adored Papa of Joshua, Samuel and Emma.
Much loved son of
Mavis and Clinton (both dec).
Loved and loving brother and brother-in-law of
Raymond and Margaret, Mark and Sue;
Jeannene and Erwin.
Loved uncle of Nicole, Peter, Danicia
Matthew, Alison and Andrew.
Loved member of the
Friends of Aranda Bushland.
Ian was an amazing person -
so kind,
generous and loving.
Our hearts are broken.
The Acknowledgement Service in Memory of
Ian will be held in the Bluegum Chapel of
William Cole Funerals, 60 Nettlefold Street,
Belconnen on Friday, 13 December 2019,
commencing at 10 am.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 11, 2019