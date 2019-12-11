Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Ian Douglas LOITERTON


1946 - 2019
Ian Douglas LOITERTON Obituary
IAN DOUGLAS LOITERTON

1 November 1946 - 6 December 2019

Teacher, geologist, volunteer, photographer

and family historian.

Passed away suddenly, after a short illness

at the Calvary Private Hospital.



Cherished and loved husband of Sharon.

Much loved father and father-in-law of

Rachel and Col Niehus and

Kim and Andrew Jackson.

Adored Papa of Joshua, Samuel and Emma.

Much loved son of

Mavis and Clinton (both dec).

Loved and loving brother and brother-in-law of

Raymond and Margaret, Mark and Sue;

Jeannene and Erwin.

Loved uncle of Nicole, Peter, Danicia

Matthew, Alison and Andrew.

Loved member of the

Friends of Aranda Bushland.



Ian was an amazing person -

so kind,

generous and loving.

Our hearts are broken.



The Acknowledgement Service in Memory of

Ian will be held in the Bluegum Chapel of

William Cole Funerals, 60 Nettlefold Street,

Belconnen on Friday, 13 December 2019,

commencing at 10 am.

Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 11, 2019
