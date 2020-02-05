|
|
IAN HENRY
28 January 1940 - 2 February 2020
Ian passed away peacefully last
Sunday night at The Canberra Hospital.
Dearly loved husband and best friend of Carol.
Much loved father and father in law of
Neil and Cath, Susan and Jon and Ian.
Adored Poppy to his many grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
His love and sense of humour will
be sorely missed.
A funeral service for Ian
will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford St, Mitchell,
on SATURDAY 8 February 2020,
commencing at 12noon.
In lieu of flowers and cards, please consider
a donation to 'Men of League'
Link: https://menofleague.com/make-donation/
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 5, 2020