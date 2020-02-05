Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 2344
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford St
Mitchell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian HENRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian HENRY


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Ian HENRY Obituary
IAN HENRY

28 January 1940 - 2 February 2020



Ian passed away peacefully last

Sunday night at The Canberra Hospital.



Dearly loved husband and best friend of Carol.

Much loved father and father in law of

Neil and Cath, Susan and Jon and Ian.

Adored Poppy to his many grandchildren

and great grandchildren.



His love and sense of humour will

be sorely missed.



A funeral service for Ian

will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium

65 Sandford St, Mitchell,

on SATURDAY 8 February 2020,

commencing at 12noon.



In lieu of flowers and cards, please consider

a donation to 'Men of League'

Link: https://menofleague.com/make-donation/



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -