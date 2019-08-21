|
|
IAN HEYWARD
14 October 1938 - 18 August 2019
Loving husband of Margaret for 48 years.
Much loved father and father-in-law of
Richard, Timothy, Chris and Briony.
Adored Grandpa of Richard, Lauren,
Miah, Beau, Georgie and Jordan.
Loved brother of
Evelyn, Oliver (dec), Nigel (dec)
and their families.
A service of thanksgiving in celebration of
Ian's life will be held in the
Salvation Army Church, The Valley Avenue,
Gungahlin on Monday,
26 August 2019, commencing at 10 am.
Private cremation.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
Dementia Australia, envelopes will be available.
Published in The Canberra Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2019