Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian HEYWARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian HEYWARD


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Ian HEYWARD Obituary
IAN HEYWARD

14 October 1938 - 18 August 2019



Loving husband of Margaret for 48 years.

Much loved father and father-in-law of

Richard, Timothy, Chris and Briony.

Adored Grandpa of Richard, Lauren,

Miah, Beau, Georgie and Jordan.

Loved brother of

Evelyn, Oliver (dec), Nigel (dec)

and their families.



A service of thanksgiving in celebration of

Ian's life will be held in the

Salvation Army Church, The Valley Avenue,

Gungahlin on Monday,

26 August 2019, commencing at 10 am.

Private cremation.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Dementia Australia, envelopes will be available.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.