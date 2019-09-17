|
|
IAN JOHN GORDON
16 February 1966 - 14 September 2019
Partner of Lynne.
Son of Patricia and Hugh (Speed).
Brother of Richard, Peter, James, Kevin,
David, Thomas, Matthew and Andrew.
A devoted Poppy, brother-in-law
and uncle to many.
A much loved man with the
gentlest soul. May he rest in peace
and Rise in Glory.
Requiem Mass for the repose
of the soul of Ian will be held in
St Matthew's Catholic Church,
Stutchbury Street, Page on Thursday,
19 September 2019, commencing at 10:30 am.
Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 17, 2019