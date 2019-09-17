Home
Ian John GORDON

Ian John GORDON Obituary
IAN JOHN GORDON

16 February 1966 - 14 September 2019



Partner of Lynne.

Son of Patricia and Hugh (Speed).

Brother of Richard, Peter, James, Kevin,

David, Thomas, Matthew and Andrew.

A devoted Poppy, brother-in-law

and uncle to many.



A much loved man with the

gentlest soul. May he rest in peace

and Rise in Glory.



Requiem Mass for the repose

of the soul of Ian will be held in

St Matthew's Catholic Church,

Stutchbury Street, Page on Thursday,

19 September 2019, commencing at 10:30 am.



Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 17, 2019
