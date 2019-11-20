|
|
In Loving Memory of
IAN STANISLAUS KOCHO
Born in Condamine, QLD - 7 May 1921
Died surrounded by family in Canberra
aged 98 years on 15 November 2019.
Much loved father of Judy Kocho Douglas
and stepfather to Frank, Tina,
Jeanne and Brian Mc Donald.
Beloved husband of June Mason and
stepfather to Bernie, Anthony, Tim,
John, Barbara and Catherine.
Close companion of Merlene Freeman
and friend to many in Miles QLD
Remembered for his love of life,
family and friendship.
Privately buried.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 20, 2019