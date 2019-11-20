Home
IAN KOCHO


1921 - 2019
IAN KOCHO Obituary
In Loving Memory of

IAN STANISLAUS KOCHO



Born in Condamine, QLD - 7 May 1921

Died surrounded by family in Canberra

aged 98 years on 15 November 2019.



Much loved father of Judy Kocho Douglas

and stepfather to Frank, Tina,

Jeanne and Brian Mc Donald.

Beloved husband of June Mason and

stepfather to Bernie, Anthony, Tim,

John, Barbara and Catherine.



Close companion of Merlene Freeman

and friend to many in Miles QLD

Remembered for his love of life,

family and friendship.



Privately buried.



Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 20, 2019
