Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Pialligo Estate
18 Kallaroo Rd
Pialligo, Canberra
IAN LINDEMAN


1949 - 2019
IAN LINDEMAN Obituary
IAN CHARLES LINDEMAN

21 August 1949 - 20 November 2019



Dearly beloved husband of Gwenda.

Cherished father and father-in-law

of Rohan and Kym; and Evan.

Adored Pop of Audrey and Isobel.

Brother of Margaret and Peter,

and brother-in-law of Brian.



A fortunate life.



Privately cremated. A wake to celebrate Ian's

fortunate life will be held at Pialligo Estate,

18 Kallaroo Rd, Pialligo, Canberra, on Thursday,

28 November 2019, between 3pm and 5pm.



Ian's family invite everyone who wishes

to join us in raising a convivial glass to

his memory and many achievements.



Ian requested that you please drink responsibly.



Published in The Canberra Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019
