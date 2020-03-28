|
|
IAN ROBERT McPHEE
14 October 1928 - 22 March 2020
Loving and loved husband of Judy (dec),
for 65 years.
Loving and proud father and father-in-law of
Linda and Steve; Robert and Robyn;
James and Kerri; Cathie and Mark;
and Jo and John.
Grandfather of Cameron and Lachlan; Anna, Lizzie, Rachel and Ally; Connor and Will (Erin);
Dale, Blake and Misty; Sarah,
Rachael and Carl;
and friend to their partners.
Great-grandfather of Rhys and Zoe; Stevie, Archie and Eadie; and Charlie.
Loved son of Ronald and Doris McPhee
(both deceased).
Loved brother and brother-in-law of
Ross and Joyce.
A dedicated educator and committed
community member
Privately cremated.
In recognition of the current public gathering restrictions there will be no service
to celebrate Ian's life.
Instead, his family plans to compile a literary commemoration of his life. It would be appreciated if family and friends could reflect on their memories of Ian and send their written contributions to the McPhee family at [email protected] or 42 Sanford Place, Kaleen ACT 2617.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 28, 2020