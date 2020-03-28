Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 2344
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian MCPHEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Robert MCPHEE


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Ian Robert MCPHEE Obituary
IAN ROBERT McPHEE

14 October 1928 - 22 March 2020



Loving and loved husband of Judy (dec),

for 65 years.

Loving and proud father and father-in-law of

Linda and Steve; Robert and Robyn;

James and Kerri; Cathie and Mark;

and Jo and John.

Grandfather of Cameron and Lachlan; Anna, Lizzie, Rachel and Ally; Connor and Will (Erin);

Dale, Blake and Misty; Sarah,

Rachael and Carl;

and friend to their partners.

Great-grandfather of Rhys and Zoe; Stevie, Archie and Eadie; and Charlie.

Loved son of Ronald and Doris McPhee

(both deceased).

Loved brother and brother-in-law of

Ross and Joyce.



A dedicated educator and committed

community member



Privately cremated.



In recognition of the current public gathering restrictions there will be no service

to celebrate Ian's life.



Instead, his family plans to compile a literary commemoration of his life. It would be appreciated if family and friends could reflect on their memories of Ian and send their written contributions to the McPhee family at [email protected] or 42 Sanford Place, Kaleen ACT 2617.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -