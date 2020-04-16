|
GORDON Ian Russell AM Air Commodore RAAF (Retd) 02/07/1934 ~ 09/04/2020 Late of Richmond NSW Beloved husband of Anne. Loved father of Kristina, Michael and Robert. Loved father-in-law and a proud grandfather of Tommy and Betty. A wonderful man who selflessly gave his all to his family, friends and in the service of his country. Ian will be honoured and remembered in a private service held by his close family. Please continue to check Ian's online tribute for further details: www.windsorfuneralhome.com.au
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 16, 2020