Ian WEBBER

Ian WEBBER Obituary
Ian Kent Webber



7 October 1943 - 18 July 2019



'A life well lived, a well deserved rest'



Much loved husband of Margaret.

Loved father, step father and father-in-law of

Tony & Sue, Craig & Sarsi, Steve & Tammy,

Shari, Keith & Kylie and Naomi & Phill.

Adored Pop of Andrew, Tegan, Daniel, Tom, Emily, Kelsey, Jackson, Ben, Riley, Clancy, Will, Ruby and Nate.



'He will be greatly missed by all

who loved him'



The funeral service for Ian will be held at the Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday 26 July commencing at 3pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on July 24, 2019
