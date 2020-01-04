Home
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
75 Canberra Avenue
Kingston, Australian Capital Territory 2604
(02) 6295 2799
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church,
Goyder Street
Narrabundah
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Headstone section of Gungahlin Cemetery
Sandford St,
Mitchell
View Map
ILINKA GURCINOSKA


1935 - 2020
ILINKA GURCINOSKA Obituary
ILINKA GURCINOSKA

12 July 1935 - 1 January 2020



Beloved wife of Bozin (dec).

Cherished mother of Cveta,

Mirjana & Zoran.

Mother-in-law, Grandmother

& Great Grandmother.



Always in our hearts.

Never to be forgotten



The funeral service for Ilinka will be held

in St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church,

Goyder Street, Narrabundah,

On MONDAY 6 January 2020,

Commencing at 11:00am.



At conclusion of the service, burial will take

place in the Headstone section of

Gungahlin Cemetery, Sandford St, Mitchell.



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 4, 2020
