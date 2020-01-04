|
ILINKA GURCINOSKA
12 July 1935 - 1 January 2020
Beloved wife of Bozin (dec).
Cherished mother of Cveta,
Mirjana & Zoran.
Mother-in-law, Grandmother
& Great Grandmother.
Always in our hearts.
Never to be forgotten
The funeral service for Ilinka will be held
in St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church,
Goyder Street, Narrabundah,
On MONDAY 6 January 2020,
Commencing at 11:00am.
At conclusion of the service, burial will take
place in the Headstone section of
Gungahlin Cemetery, Sandford St, Mitchell.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 4, 2020