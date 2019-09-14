|
|
IRA 'MERLE' HEALY
Died Canberra, 10 September 2019
Aged 94 years.
Beloved daughter of Ada (dec).
Dearly loved and loving sister and sister-in-law of Bill and Joan, Anita and Keith.
Dearly loved Aunt of Kerry (dec), Randall,
David (dec), Richard, Frances, Tim
and their families.
Reunited with her loved ones.
The funeral service for Merle will be held in the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,
60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Wednesday,
18 September 2019, commencing at 10:30am.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 14, 2019