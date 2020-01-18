|
|
IRENA BROWN
neÃ¨ Subasic
14 February 1972 - 14 January 2020
Passed away peacefully
in the arms of her son and husband.
Beloved mother of Joseph.
Adoring wife of Norman.
Loving daughter of Bozo and Jaka.
Loving sister of Ante, Mary, Slavica and Julia.
An amazing aunty to
many beautiful nieces and nephews.
Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of
Irena will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Catholic
Church 93 Burdekin Avenue Amaroo
on Thursday 23 January 2020
commencing at 11 am.
Burial will follow at the Gungahlin Cemetery.
Please donate to the NSW and Victorian
Rural Fire Services directly in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 18, 2020