William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
93 Burdekin Avenue
Amaroo
Irena BROWN


1972 - 2020
Irena BROWN Obituary
IRENA BROWN

neÃ¨ Subasic

14 February 1972 - 14 January 2020



Passed away peacefully

in the arms of her son and husband.

Beloved mother of Joseph.

Adoring wife of Norman.

Loving daughter of Bozo and Jaka.

Loving sister of Ante, Mary, Slavica and Julia.

An amazing aunty to

many beautiful nieces and nephews.



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of

Irena will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Catholic

Church 93 Burdekin Avenue Amaroo

on Thursday 23 January 2020

commencing at 11 am.

Burial will follow at the Gungahlin Cemetery.



Please donate to the NSW and Victorian

Rural Fire Services directly in lieu of flowers.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 18, 2020
