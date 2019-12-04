|
IRENE MAREE WHITE 17 June 1943 - 30 November 2019 Beloved wife of Trevor. Much loved mum, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Irene will be sadly missed by all her family and friends Prayers will be offered for Irene in St Benedict's Catholic Church Jerrabomberra Ave, Narrabundah on MONDAY 9 December 2019, commencing at 12 noon. A viewing will be held in the church prior to the service from 11.30am. At the conclusion of prayers, burial will take place at the Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery, Lanyon Dr, Queanbeyan.
Published in The Canberra Times on Dec. 4, 2019