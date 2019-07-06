|
IRENE JANE WILLIAMS
22 March 1946 - 25 June 2019
Loving wife and best mate of Greg.
Much loved mother of Lisa, Scott and Emma.
Adored Grannie of Maia, Charles and Liberty.
We were so blessed to
have you in our lives.
You will forever be in our hearts.
A celebration of the life of Irene will be
held at the Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell
on THURSDAY 11 July 2019,
commencing at 1:30pm.
A private cremation will follow.
Published in The Canberra Times from July 6 to July 10, 2019