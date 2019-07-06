Home
1946 - 2019
Irene WILLIAMS Obituary
IRENE JANE WILLIAMS

22 March 1946 - 25 June 2019



Loving wife and best mate of Greg.

Much loved mother of Lisa, Scott and Emma.

Adored Grannie of Maia, Charles and Liberty.



We were so blessed to

have you in our lives.

You will forever be in our hearts.



A celebration of the life of Irene will be

held at the Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell

on THURSDAY 11 July 2019,

commencing at 1:30pm.



A private cremation will follow.



Published in The Canberra Times from July 6 to July 10, 2019
