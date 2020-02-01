Home
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Norwood Park crematorium
IRIS MAY WILLETTS 18 December 1918 - 24 January 2020 Devoted wife of Stanley (dec). Beloved mother of Neil, Janice and Paul, cherished Nanna to Karen, Juliet, Sarah and Becca, adored Great-Nanna to William, Luke, Lia and Pete, and friend to many in her 18 years in Australia. These years represented a brave move, after 65+ years of happy wedlock in the UK, to relocate to Australia after Stanley's death, but she came with a resolve to start a new life with gusto at the age of 83 and to relish the proximity to her three children, who had already emigrated to Australia, and their families. As a result, she enjoyed 18 years of happy life in her new chosen country. She achieved Australian citizenship on her 91st birthday, on Dec 18th 2009, of which she was very proud. She will be sadly missed by family, friends and acquaintances. The funeral will be held at 12 noon on Friday February 7th at the Norwood Park crematorium in Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Vision Australia.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 1, 2020
