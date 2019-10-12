Home
(Isabel) Alice Short 24.6.1925 - 7.10.2019 (94 years) We sadly let you all know that our beautiful Mum, Alice, passed away on Monday 7 October in Tweed Heads NSW. Alice was the loving wife of Ted (Deceased) and loving mother of Marilyn and Rob, Margaret, and Helen and Graham, loving grand mother of 8 and great grand mother of 23. A gathering of friends and family to celebrate Alice's amazing life will be held in Canberra at 3.00 pm at Ainslie Football Club on 30 October. This follows a Tweed Heads celebration of life and cremation on 15 October. She will be missed forever.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 12, 2019
