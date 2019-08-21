|
|
ISABELLE JEAN STEWART
26 November 1930 - 17 August 2019
Late of Bupa Calwell and Moruya
Passed away peacefully at Canberra
Hospital surrounded by her family
Reunited with her beloved Ben
Loving mother, grandmother
and great grandmother
We have so many wonderful memories
but we still wish we had you
A celebration of Isabelle's life will be held in
the chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street Mitchell on FRIDAY
23 August 2019 commencing at 3:00pm
Published in The Canberra Times on Aug. 21, 2019