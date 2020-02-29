Home
ISMINI (PITSA) PARRETT 25 April 1941- 26 February 2020 Aged 78 years Dearly loved wife of Colliss, Daughter of Odysseus and Ismini, Mother of Siobhan, Melinda and Marcel, Yiayia of Demi, Louis and Owen, Sister of Periklis, Mother-in-law of Lisa, Yiayia-in-law of Murray invite relatives and friends to the gathering to celebrate the life of Pitsa at the Hellenic Club Woden on Saturday 7 March commencing 11am. Pitsa has requested that those attending wear their favourite colours and in lieu of flowers kindly donate to Clare Holland House (Hospice).



Published in The Canberra Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 6, 2020
