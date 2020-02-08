|
|
IVAN AKSENOV 30 September 1931 - 29 January 2020 Passed away peacefully Loved and loving husband of Annette. Beloved father of Vicky, Leo, Robert, Alexander and Andre. Father-in-law of Anke and Mark. Much loved grandfather of Jason, Stacey, Scott, Jaden, Chloe, Jamie, Emerald, Holly, Ayla, Danny, Kati, Rebekah and Kassia. Great grandfather of Luca, Eva, Olivia, Luis, Mia, Elijah, Austin, Sophie, Charlotte and Bella. A funeral service for Ivan will be held in The Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday 14 February 2020, commencing at 4:30pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 8, 2020