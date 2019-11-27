Home
Services
Grantley Perry & Sons
12 Sandford Street
Mitchell, Australian Capital Territory 2911
02 6241 4101
Prayer Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Burdekin Avenue
Amaroo
Burial
Following Services
Gungahlin Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivan BARIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivan BARIC


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Ivan BARIC Obituary
IVAN BARIC



11 October 1933 - 23 November 2019



Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side at Calvary Hospital, aged 86 years.

Beloved husband of Zorka (dec).

Loving father, grandfather and great grandfather.

A special thankyou to all the wonderful staff at Calvary Hospital.



Loved and always remembered



A prayer service for Ivan will be offered at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Burdekin Avenue, Amaroo, on FRIDAY, 29 November 2019, commencing at 1pm.

A burial will follow at the Gungahlin Cemetery.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ivan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grantley Perry & Sons
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -