|
|
IVAN BARIC
11 October 1933 - 23 November 2019
Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side at Calvary Hospital, aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Zorka (dec).
Loving father, grandfather and great grandfather.
A special thankyou to all the wonderful staff at Calvary Hospital.
Loved and always remembered
A prayer service for Ivan will be offered at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Burdekin Avenue, Amaroo, on FRIDAY, 29 November 2019, commencing at 1pm.
A burial will follow at the Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 27, 2019