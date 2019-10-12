|
|
JACK WALTERS
DR ARTHUR JOHN WALTERS
Paediatrician
7 June 1924 - 4 October 2019
Much loved husband of Pamela (dec).
Loved father and father-in-law of
Rosemary, Carolyn and Warwick,
Mark and Ally, Katherine, Cliff and Vicki.
Loving grandfather and great-grandfather.
The funeral service to celebrate Jack's life will
be held in the Margaret Whitlam Pavilion,
National Arboretum, Forest Drive,
Molonglo Valley (off the Tuggeranong Parkway)
on Friday, 18 October 2019,
commencing at 11 am.
Private cremation.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a
donation to Greening Australia.
Please wear something bright.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 12, 2019