|
|
JACKI-LEE OWENS
28 May 1979 - 24 July 2019
Loved and loving mumma to Lincoln.
Cherished partner of Emma.
Daughter of Rhonda (dec) and Ken.
Much loved sister, cousin and friend.
Special thanks to Olivia and all the staff
at Clare Holland House.
The funeral service for Jacki will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Thursday,
1 August 2019, commencing at 1:30pm.
A celebration of life will follow
at Gungahlin Lakes from 3pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 27, 2019