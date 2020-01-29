Home
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Margaret Whitlam Pavilion
Forest Drive, National Arboretum
Weston Creek
Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Gungahlin Cemetery
Jacob Alden Peter CAMERON


1970 - 2020
Jacob Alden Peter CAMERON Obituary
JACOB ALDEN PETER CAMERON

'JAKE'

29 May 1970 - 21 January 2020



Beloved son of Debbie and Ken (dec).

Proud father of Chloe.

Much loved brother of Zoe and Ella,

brother-in-law of Tom and Kirk,

loved stepson of Linda and

stepbrother of Quillan and Blair.



At Peace.



A service for Jake is to be held at the

Margaret Whitlam Pavilion, Forest Drive,

National Arboretum, Weston Creek

on MONDAY 3 February 2020

commencing at 10:30am.



Burial will follow at the

Gungahlin Cemetery at 2:00pm



In memory of Jake rather than flowers

a donation may be made to

the NeuRA Foundation

(Neuroscience Research Australia):

www.foundation.neura.edu.au/donate



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 29, 2020
