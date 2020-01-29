|
|
JACOB ALDEN PETER CAMERON
'JAKE'
29 May 1970 - 21 January 2020
Beloved son of Debbie and Ken (dec).
Proud father of Chloe.
Much loved brother of Zoe and Ella,
brother-in-law of Tom and Kirk,
loved stepson of Linda and
stepbrother of Quillan and Blair.
At Peace.
A service for Jake is to be held at the
Margaret Whitlam Pavilion, Forest Drive,
National Arboretum, Weston Creek
on MONDAY 3 February 2020
commencing at 10:30am.
Burial will follow at the
Gungahlin Cemetery at 2:00pm
In memory of Jake rather than flowers
a donation may be made to
the NeuRA Foundation
(Neuroscience Research Australia):
www.foundation.neura.edu.au/donate
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 29, 2020