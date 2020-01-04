Home
Services
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Resources
More Obituaries for James OLIVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Barry OLIVER


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
James Barry OLIVER Obituary
James Barry Oliver 13 March 1952 - 3 December 2019 Much loved partner of Flane and brother of Margaret (Tumut) passed away at Clare Holland House after a long hard fought battle with illness 3 December 2019. A service to celebrate James' life was conducted by Toscan Dinn Funerals at Norwood Park Crematorium 13th December 2019. Flane extends her thanks to all staff, Drs and volunteers at Clare Holland House. To James' GP who cared for him and to all of James' colleagues and friends for their visits with James during his final days. Thank you also to a special group of women who cared for and supported us both during the past five years. He is sadly missed but resting now without pain in the arms of the angels.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -