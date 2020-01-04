|
|
James Barry Oliver 13 March 1952 - 3 December 2019 Much loved partner of Flane and brother of Margaret (Tumut) passed away at Clare Holland House after a long hard fought battle with illness 3 December 2019. A service to celebrate James' life was conducted by Toscan Dinn Funerals at Norwood Park Crematorium 13th December 2019. Flane extends her thanks to all staff, Drs and volunteers at Clare Holland House. To James' GP who cared for him and to all of James' colleagues and friends for their visits with James during his final days. Thank you also to a special group of women who cared for and supported us both during the past five years. He is sadly missed but resting now without pain in the arms of the angels.
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 4, 2020