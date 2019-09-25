|
|
JAMES MORTIMER BENNETT (Jim)
22 April 1945 - 22 September 2019
Beloved husband of Pam.
Much loved father and father-in-law of Karen & Matt, Marissa & Geoff, Jenny & Jason.
Paha of Taylor, Nathan, Ashley, Nick, Jarrod, Brianna, Jeremy, Cameron, Tegan and Matthew.
Special thanks to staff and volunteers at Clare Holland House for their loving care and support.
We have so many happy memories, you will stay forever in our hearts.
The celebration of Jim's life will be held at the Margaret Whitlam Pavilion, National Arboretum, Forest Drive, Weston Creek, on FRIDAY, 27 September 2019, commencing at 2PM.
Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 25, 2019